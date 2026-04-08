E-Editions Electronic Edition For 4-8-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: April 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleAppalachian Mountain Wrestling coming to The Corbin ArenaNext articleJ. Karl Jones hosts book signing at library SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Community viewing of ‘The Sandlot’ at Whitney Softball Field on April 10 Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds More like thisRelated Community viewing of ‘The Sandlot’ at Whitney Softball Field on April 10 Leeann Fragosa - April 8, 2026 The community is invited to see “The Sandlot” for... Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case Mark White - April 8, 2026 A Thursday sentencing date has been scheduled for a... Lawsuits Mark White - April 8, 2026 Amber Anderson vs. Colen Lee Stevens, Steven Ryan Farris,... Marriage Licenses Mark White - April 8, 2026 Marley Paige Beavers, 19, of London, a cook, and...