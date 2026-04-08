J. Karl Jones hosts book signing at library

Author J. Karl Jones signed copies of “The Serpent’s Promise” and “The Bloodline Accords” — books one and two of The Aberrant Series — as well as his stand-alone novel “The Silver Cord,” at a meet-and-greet hosted at the Corbin Public Library on April 3.

Jones also showcased a prop plasma rifle crafted by his son, Russ, modeled after a weapon featured in the series.

He added that the series will span eight books in total, with book three expected to release on July 20 and an audiobook version currently in production.