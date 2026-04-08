Two arrested on drug charges

Corbin police seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, controlled prescription medication, marijuana and related drug paraphernalia after a police K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in a vehicle during an April 1 traffic stop, according to a Corbin Police Department release.



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