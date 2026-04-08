Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: April 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleTwo arrested on drug chargesNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Community viewing of ‘The Sandlot’ at Whitney Softball Field on April 10 Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Two arrested on drug charges More like thisRelated Community viewing of ‘The Sandlot’ at Whitney Softball Field on April 10 Leeann Fragosa - April 8, 2026 The community is invited to see “The Sandlot” for... Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case Mark White - April 8, 2026 A Thursday sentencing date has been scheduled for a... Lawsuits Mark White - April 8, 2026 Amber Anderson vs. Colen Lee Stevens, Steven Ryan Farris,... Marriage Licenses Mark White - April 8, 2026 Marley Paige Beavers, 19, of London, a cook, and...