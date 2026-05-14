SportsBaseball Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3 By: Staff Date: May 14, 2026 Corbin’s Redhounds took down the Harlan County Black Bears on May 11 with a 6-3 win. Corbin has won the last six matchups against the 13th region foe. Harlan County last beat Corbin in 2017 during the 13th Region tournament. Staff Tags13th Region TournamentCorbins RedhoundsHarlan County Black Bears Previous articleCorbin Tennis named 13th Region champions SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for chase suspect More like thisRelated Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions Staff - May 14, 2026 The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th... Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent Jennifer K. Perkins - May 14, 2026 Five Corbin High School student athletes signed letters of... Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer Jennifer K. Perkins - May 14, 2026 Dozens of community members and leaders gathered at the... Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis Linda Carpenter - May 14, 2026 Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis passed away peacefully and...