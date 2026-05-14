Menu
Search
Subscribe
SportsBaseball

Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3

By: Staff

Date:

Corbin’s Redhounds took down the Harlan County Black Bears on May 11 with a 6-3 win.

Corbin has won the last six matchups against the 13th region foe.

Harlan County last beat Corbin in 2017 during the 13th Region tournament.

Share
Written by:
Staff
Staff
Previous article
Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions

Staff Staff -
The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th...

Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Five Corbin High School student athletes signed letters of...

Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Dozens of community members and leaders gathered at the...

Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis passed away peacefully and...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions

Sports 0
The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th...

Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent

Sports 0
Five Corbin High School student athletes signed letters of...

Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer

News 0
Dozens of community members and leaders gathered at the...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.