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Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions

By: Staff

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The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th Region Tennis tournament on May 9.

The team defeated Whitley County 3-2 in the final.

 

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Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3

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