SportsTennis Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions By: Staff Date: May 14, 2026 The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th Region Tennis tournament on May 9. The team defeated Whitley County 3-2 in the final. Staff Tags13th Region Tennis tournamentCorbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team Previous articleCorbin student athletes sign college letters of intentNext articleCorbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3 Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for chase suspect More like thisRelated Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3 Staff - May 14, 2026 Corbin’s Redhounds took down the Harlan County Black Bears... Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent Jennifer K. Perkins - May 14, 2026 Five Corbin High School student athletes signed letters of... Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer Jennifer K. Perkins - May 14, 2026 Dozens of community members and leaders gathered at the... Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis Linda Carpenter - May 14, 2026 Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis passed away peacefully and...