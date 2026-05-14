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Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Dozens of community members and leaders gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse for a National Day of Prayer event hosted on May 7.

The event included nearly one dozen ministers who prayed about a variety of topics ranging from the government to families and students.

“It does matter when people come to a seat of power… and invite God’s blessing,” said Corbin Parkway Ministries Pastor Mark Hisle. “There’s something formal and spiritual about that. I’m not saying everybody’s living perfectly, but I’m saying God takes notice of that.”

May 7 marked the 75th anniversary for the National Day of Prayer. The event was established in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the National Day of Prayer website.

“If you go back to our history coming off the Great Awakening in the 1700s before our nation was even formed – before the Declaration of Independence was signed – that influenced those founding fathers and they prayed,” said Mark Huff, pastor at River of Life Fellowship. “I believe that our nation was able to be formed as one nation under God because they prayed, and they understood the importance of prayer.”

For some, the lessons about prayer went beyond those written about in history books.

Marsha Tincher-Threlkeld is the music and drama director at the Cornerstone Christian School. She brought several of her students to the event.

The group performed songs and joined community leaders for prayer.

“I just think it’s really important for them to see people praying for our country and for them to have that opportunity to be a part of that,” said Tincher-Threlkheld.

Events, like the one in London, were hosted throughout the country.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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