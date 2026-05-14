Parents request equal treatment for CHS wrestlers

Several community members spoke during the Corbin Board of Education’s May 7 board meeting about what they described as “unfair treatment” towards the wrestling team.

During public comments, Felicia Fifield, a parent of a wrestling member, praised the wrestling team students and raised concerns about unequal treatment among district athletes.

“I have had the chance to observe not only the dedication and work ethic of these athletes, but also the way this program is treated within the district,” said Fifield. “What I have seen is concerning.”

Fifield called for fairness, respect and support for the students.

“Over the past two years, I have seen little to no recognition of the wrestling team at the district level,” said Fifield. “While I do want to acknowledge that some administrators, particularly at the high school and most specifically Mrs. [Shannon] Dixon, have shown up and supported these athletes, that level of support has not been consistent across the district.”

Fifield also stated it is “severely underfunded,” which impacts equipment, facility quality and coaching support. Fifield questioned plans for a new wrestling room, saying the space would not adequately fit the team’s needs.

“We are also hearing that a new wrestling room is being built that will only accommodate half of a wrestling mat,” said Fifield. “With a roster of over 48 athletes, this is simply not adequate. It does not meet the needs of the team, and it certainly does not reflect the level of commitment these students bring to their sport every day.”

Fifield also referenced a recent incident involving wrestling mats being dragged outside.

“Recently, a football coach dragged the wrestling mats outside,” said Fifield. “This is not an isolated incident. It reflects an ongoing perception that some programs are more important than others.”

Fifield called for action from the board.

“I urge the board to take a closer look at how resources are allocated, how programs are supported and how all athletes are treated,” said Fifield.

Parent Scott Greiwe also addressed the board, speaking about the growth of the wrestling program and the impact it has had on students.

“The wrestling program has come a very long way in five years,” said Greiwe. “They built it from the ground up.”

Greiwe said the program has produced state qualifiers, college wrestlers and student athletes who have gone on to military service.

“The coaches are not only developing strong athletes. They’re raising respectful, hardworking, humble and tough young men and women who will become leaders in our community,” said Greiwe.

Greiwe shared the team deserves the board’s support because they’ve “earned it.”

Parent April Garrison addressed the board and became emotional while speaking about the positive impact wrestling has had on her son. Garrison said the sport has given him purpose and confidence.

“We just want him to have the best experience possible that he can have on the wrestling team,” said Garrison. “The only way to truly do that is to give these kids a safe place to practice.”

Garrison also raised concerns about wrestling practices being impacted due to students being locked out of practice spaces.

“They were not allowed to practice, and they were told that was because the football team left their personal belongings in there,” said Garrison. “Our kids shouldn’t be denied a place to practice when their sport is as equally important to them.”

Board member David Hannah said the incidents should have never happened and would not happen in the future.

“I want everything good for you,” said Hannah.

Board member Paul Taylor informed the guest speakers that the board members support all the kids and would do what they can to help.

Superintendent Travis Wilder said communication is important and told parents he would like to meet with them and discuss concerns further.

“I’ve learned over the years that 99 percent of problems can be taken care of through communication,” said Wilder. “We’re definitely open to that.”

Wilder also commended the board for investments made into wrestling facilities over the past several years, including renovations.

“We’ve put over $100,000 in that,” said Wilder. “We can always do better.”