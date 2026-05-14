Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

City Council talks child cancer cases in W’burg

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
W’burg applying for new $3 million waterline grant
Next article
Parents request equal treatment for CHS wrestlers

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3

Staff Staff -
Corbin’s Redhounds took down the Harlan County Black Bears...

Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions

Staff Staff -
The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th...

Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Five Corbin High School student athletes signed letters of...

Community gathers to pray during 75th Annual National Day of Prayer

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Dozens of community members and leaders gathered at the...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin defeats Harlan Co. 6-3

Baseball 0
Corbin’s Redhounds took down the Harlan County Black Bears...

Corbin Tennis named 13th Region champions

Sports 0
The Corbin Redhounds Boys Tennis team won the 13th...

Corbin student athletes sign college letters of intent

Sports 0
Five Corbin High School student athletes signed letters of...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.