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Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Leigh Ann “Sun Spirit” Fallis passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family and loved ones at 10:15 am on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the age of 55.
A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, who lived for years in Corbin, Kentucky, Leigh Ann was the daughter of Teresa Calder Elliott and the late David Lee Fallis. She was a 1990 graduate of Corbin High School and studied for a time at Eastern Kentucky University. She moved back to Frankfort in the early 1990s and went on to become a well-known and popular resident of the South Frankfort neighborhood. She was a dedicated supporter and longtime employee of Special Olympics of Kentucky; a gifted athlete who competed in many Special Olympics sports and events; a faithful member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church; a generous volunteer for the Stewart Home; and a proud member of the Southern Cherokee of Kentucky. Leigh Ann was a woman of extraordinary warmth and compassion who was known among her colleagues, family, and friends for her playful sense of humor and tremendous generosity of spirit. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Fallis, and her step-brother, Donnie Elliott.
Leigh Ann is survived by her mother and step-father, Teresa and Gary Elliott; brother, David Ward Fallis; step-siblings, Donna and Tim Logan and Kelly Elliott; step-mother, Janet Fallis; half-siblings, Christopher Fallis (Chelsea) and Lindsey Fallis (Ricky Bryant); nieces and nephews, Everett, Presley, Dylan, Hunter (Hannah), Hannah (Craig), and Sam; loyal companions, Alex and Samantha; and many other dear friends, family members, and loved ones.
The family will host a celebration of life at a later time.
Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.oneilfh.com.
O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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