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Area juniors selected for Rogers Scholars program

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Center for Rural Development announced several students from Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties have been selected to attend the 2026 Rogers Scholars this summer out of 100 incoming high school juniors chosen from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

The Rogers Scholars program aims to help these students build confidence, strengthen their leadership skills and connect with potential career pathways.

The following students were selected:

Whitley County

Elijah Bailey, Paityn Creech and Pascual White.

Laurel County

Colton Cox, Ava Cupp and Riley Gardner.

Knox County

Sadie Hoffman, Lauren Messer and Tori Wilder.

The program will be on May 31 – June 5 at Morehead State University and June 14 – 19 at Lindsey Wilson University.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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