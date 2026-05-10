EKU students to host VBS for differently-abled adults

Students at Eastern Kentucky University are partnering with Corbin Parkway Ministries and other organizations throughout Southeastern Kentucky to host a vacation Bible school for differently-abled adults.

The event, ‘I am God’s Masterpiece’, will give attendees the opportunity to complete crafts, participate in games, worship and a lesson. Sensory regulation opportunities will be available throughout the event.

“This event will be tailored to meet the needs of this exceptional population as well as their caregivers,” said event co-organizer Chelsea Beverly. “We are prepared to offer an engaging, inclusive environment and hope to see you there.”

Resources and community organizations will be at the event to provide information and support for caregivers and guardians.

The event is free to attend.

Lunch will be provided. Organizers will attempt to provide food allergy accommodations, but it cannot be guaranteed. Attendees are permitted to bring their own food or drinks. Organizers ask that all food and beverages be consumed in designated areas throughout the facility to ensure the safety of all attendees. Refrigeration for personal food and beverages will not be provided.

Transportation will not be offered, and caregivers are required to stay with attendees for the duration of the event. This event uses strobe lights and flashing effects, which may trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Participant discretion is advised.

Online registration for the event will close at 5 p.m. on May 22, 2026. Registration is open for individuals 18 years old and older. Attendees are not required to live in Southeastern Kentucky to attend.

The event will take place June 6, 2026, at Corbin Parkway Ministries in Corbin, Ky. In-person registration will begin at 9 a.m. on June 6. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

“Everyone deserves the chance to experience God and be a part of a community,” said Sydney Wheeler, an event co-organizer. “We hope that through this event we can show the love of Jesus and provide inclusion for not only participants but also their families and caregivers.”