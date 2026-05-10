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Local students selected for Rogers Explorers program

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Center for Rural Development announced several students from Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties have been selected to attend the 2026 Rogers Explorers program out of 181 incoming high school freshmen chosen from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Rogers Explorers is a three-day leadership program open to eighth-grade students interested in leadership, community service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM).

The following students were selected:

Whitley County

Jackson Brooks, Austin Davis, Emmalynn Gaouette, Harper Jones and Noah Nichols.

Laurel County

Brielle Eversole, Campbell Gardner, Bryan Greer, Colton Jarvis, Ryser Joyner, Grayson Martin, Ashlyn Patton-Thorpe, Collin Sams and Addison Thornhill.

Knox County

Ethan Bonham, Brileigh Brock, Ashtyn Creech, Avery Gregory, Lilah Linn, Embry Miller, Addison Owens, Abram Smith, Whisper Smith and Eli Wagers.

The program will take place on June 9 – 11 at Morehead State University; June 23 – 25 at Eastern Kentucky University; June 29 – July 1 at Union Commonwealth University; July 6 – 8 at University of the Cumberlands; July 14 – 16 at University of Pikeville; July 21 – 23 at Lindsey Wilson University.

Rogers Explorers was established in 1996 by U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers. The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide leadership skills for youth in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. For more information, call (606) 677-6000.

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