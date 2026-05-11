Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Unemployment rates increased between January and February 2026

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and McCreary counties between January and February 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.4 percent in January 2026 to 4.6 percent in February 2026. Whitley County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.6 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3 percent in January 2026 to 5.8 percent in February 2026. Laurel County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.5 percent in January 2026 to 5.9 percent in February 2026. Knox County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.8 percent in January 2026 to 6.1 percent in February 2026. Bell County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.2 percent in January 2026 to 6.6 percent in February 2026. McCreary County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 4.4 percent in January 2026 to 4.8 percent in February 2026. Kentucky’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties and stayed the same in Wolfe County between February 2025 and February 2026, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.3 percent. It was followed by Todd County, 3.5 percent; Fayette County, 3.6 percent; Jessamine County, 3.7 percent; Graves, Oldham and Scott counties, 3.8 percent each; Franklin County, 3.9 percent; and Boone, Campbell, Daviess and Washington counties, 4 percent each.

Wolfe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1 percent. It was followed by Magoffin County, 9.8 percent; Lewis County, 9.5 percent; Elliott County, 9.1 percent; Menifee County, 8.8 percent; Carter County, 8.1 percent; Martin County, 7.9 percent; Morgan County, 7.2 percent; and Jackson and Lawrence counties, 7.1 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,158 people with 15,420 employed and 738 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,084,896 people with 1,985,853 employed and 99,043 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Local students selected for Rogers Explorers program

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Local students selected for Rogers Explorers program

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The Center for Rural Development announced several students from...

Area juniors selected for Rogers Scholars program

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The Center for Rural Development announced several students from...

EKU students to host VBS for differently-abled adults

Staff Staff -
Students at Eastern Kentucky University are partnering with Corbin...

Depot Street Market makes season debut in downtown Corbin

Mark White Mark White -
Numerous people turned out last Saturday in downtown Corbin...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Local students selected for Rogers Explorers program

News 0
The Center for Rural Development announced several students from...

Area juniors selected for Rogers Scholars program

News 0
The Center for Rural Development announced several students from...

EKU students to host VBS for differently-abled adults

News 0
Students at Eastern Kentucky University are partnering with Corbin...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.