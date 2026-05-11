Unemployment rates increased between January and February 2026

Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and McCreary counties between January and February 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.4 percent in January 2026 to 4.6 percent in February 2026. Whitley County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.6 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3 percent in January 2026 to 5.8 percent in February 2026. Laurel County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.5 percent in January 2026 to 5.9 percent in February 2026. Knox County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.8 percent in January 2026 to 6.1 percent in February 2026. Bell County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.2 percent in January 2026 to 6.6 percent in February 2026. McCreary County’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 4.4 percent in January 2026 to 4.8 percent in February 2026. Kentucky’s February 2026 unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than the February 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties and stayed the same in Wolfe County between February 2025 and February 2026, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.3 percent. It was followed by Todd County, 3.5 percent; Fayette County, 3.6 percent; Jessamine County, 3.7 percent; Graves, Oldham and Scott counties, 3.8 percent each; Franklin County, 3.9 percent; and Boone, Campbell, Daviess and Washington counties, 4 percent each.

Wolfe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1 percent. It was followed by Magoffin County, 9.8 percent; Lewis County, 9.5 percent; Elliott County, 9.1 percent; Menifee County, 8.8 percent; Carter County, 8.1 percent; Martin County, 7.9 percent; Morgan County, 7.2 percent; and Jackson and Lawrence counties, 7.1 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,158 people with 15,420 employed and 738 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,084,896 people with 1,985,853 employed and 99,043 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.