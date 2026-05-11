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Loretta Rains

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Loretta Rains, age 73, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2026. She was born July 14, 1952 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Oshie and Cora Hamblin Wilson.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Rains; and two brothers, Charles Wilson, and Arnold Wilson.
She is survived by two children, Donna Jackson (Elwood) of Williamsburg, KY, Johnny Rains Jr. of Williamsburg, KY; two grandchildren, Michelle Moses (James) of Williamsburg, KY, Lucas Hall of Lexington, K; one great-grandchild, Jayleigh Canady; two sisters, Beulah Wilson of Williamsburg, KY, Wanda Sutton (Joe) of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Oshie Wilson Jr. (Jenny) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be 4:30 PM Wednesday, May 13, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Wells officiating. Interment will be in the Siler Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2:30 PM until the funeral hour Wednesday, May 13, at the funeral hour.
Pallbearers will be Tom Rains, Kenny Rains, Stanley Rains, C.J. Wilson, Kristopher Mowery, Garfield Saylor, and Joe Sutton.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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