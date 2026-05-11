Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Crawford, age 66, passed away on May 7, 2025, at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was born on March 7, 1960, to Kenneth and Zonda Crawford.

Kenny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and family man who cherished the time he spent with those he loved most. He will be remembered for his strong faith, kind heart, and the love he shared with his family and friends throughout his life. Kenny was passionate about sharing his faith through drama ministry, Bible studies, and teaching Sunday School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Crawford.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alice Pennington Crawford; his children, Joshua Crawford and wife Rebecca, and Kessa Burlew and husband Kenny; his beloved grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Lincoln, and Lynnley Crawford, and Azaley, Azavia, and Vada Burlew; his mother, Zonda Crawford; his siblings, Tim, Jeff, and Theresa.

Kenny’s memory and faith will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends will deeply miss him and remember the many moments shared together.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Sean Disney officiating.

Visitation will also be on Thursday from 5 – 7 P.M.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.