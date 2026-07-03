Be courteous of others when shooting off fireworks

When I was 12 years old, I was shot by a couple of guys target shooting at an old outhouse a couple of blocks away. (No. I wasn’t in the outhouse…LOL).

I heard some bangs beforehand, but it was July 1. I figured some kids were probably setting off firecrackers and I did not think much about it. The men were using a .22 rifle and did not think the bullet would go through the outhouse. However, it ricocheted, travelled a couple of blocks and struck me in the leg.

I was in the hospital for five days, and on crutches for two months.

The doctors did not remove the bullet. They told me contrary to what you see on television, if a bullet is not in a critical place, they often just leave it there.

For a few years after this, my heartbeat raced and my adrenaline would start pumping anytime I heard a firework go off or heard a loud noise like a gunshot during a 21-gun salute at a funeral for a military veteran. Instinctively, I would start looking around for the source of the noise to see whether I was in danger.

After probably 10 years, I got to the point where loud noises didn’t bother me if I knew the noise was coming and was expecting it, like at a fireworks show.

Unexpected loud noises, such as someone setting off fireworks unexpectantly, still bothered me for probably another 10 years. Then I got used to unexpected loud noises again.

The other night, my wonderful wife, Cecelia, and I were sitting on the couch and heard a loud noise outside. She asked what it was. I said fireworks. It does not phase me now.

In the grand scheme of things, what I have gone through is mild, especially compared to people, who served in the military. This is especially true for the ones injured in battle.

Many hear a noise, such as a firework exploding, and their minds go back to gunfire and combat. Their bodies instinctively react sensing danger. Their hearts race. I believe the experts, like my psychologist wife, refer to this as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

I bring this up because Independence Day is coming up. Many people will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks celebrations. My intention with this column is not to put a damper on anyone’s fun, but to encourage people to celebrate responsibility.

If you are planning to have a fireworks display, reach out to your neighbors. This is especially true for those, who served in the armed forces. Let them know approximately what time you will be setting off the fireworks and on what day. This way if they are triggered by loud sounds, they can perhaps put on some loud music or use noise cancelling headphones to muffle the sound.

Many pets also do not enjoy fireworks. When I had cats, they would almost always get anxious when fireworks were exploding. You could see panic in their little faces. My buddy, Dean Manning, has dogs. I know his pooches usually freak out during fireworks season.

If you have a neighbor with pets, then you also might want to warn them ahead of time before setting off fireworks.

Also, please be courteous. If you are setting your fireworks off on a work night, then please do so before midnight. Remember some of us must get up early for work the next day.

Enjoy the Fourth of July. Celebrate America’s 250th birthday, but please do so responsibly.

While on the subject of America’s 250th birthday, to help Whitley County better celebrate this Independence Day, the News Journal has a special insert in this week’s edition featuring an American flag, which would be perfect to display at your family picnic or at any other patriotic gatherings.

A special thanks to our sponsors for making this happen, including: Windham Drug, Access Health, Cumberland Valley National Bank, the Whitley County Fiscal Court, Tri-County Insulated Metal Panels, Sav-Rite Family Pharmacy and Grace Health.