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TN cover band performs at Moonbow Nights in Downtown Corbin

By: Gray Hawkins

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Tennessee cover band Joey’s Van took the stage June 25 for the second Moonbow Nights performance of the summer.

Joey’s Van covers pop, punk, alternative rock and emo music from the 90s and 2000s and have performed in Corbin several times since 2023.

The performers entertained a local crowd with a nostalgia-inducing set list including Nirvana’s “Smells like Teen Spirit,” Paramore’s “Misery Business” and “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne.

Moonbow Nights will return on July 30 at Nibroc Park, featuring local country band County-Wide.

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Gray Hawkins
Gray Hawkins
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