Summer fun continues throughout July in Williamsburg

Several events are planned in and around Williamsburg this month in addition to Independence Day festivities.

On July 5, the Fourth Annual Heroes, Miners and Shriners motorcycle ride will take place starting at 1 p.m. downtown on Main Street.

On July 10, the Whitley County Public Library and the City of Williamsburg will sponsor a Movies in the Park event at Bill Woods Park.

The Burg’s Summer Social will take place from 1 – 6 p.m. on July 18.

Mayor Roddy Harrison has described the event as an old-fashioned town picnic.

People are encouraged to bring their own picnic lunches to the event. The Hunt and the Harvest will have some picnic lunches for sale.

Darrell Ray the DJ will be DJing the event.

Jeepin’ on Main will also take place in downtown Williamsburg during the event. It will feature decorated Jeeps.

Harrison said this will be kind of like the celebration the city had in 2018 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Whitley County’s founding.

“It will be just a fun day,” Harrison said.

Also on July 18, the Copperhead Trail motorcycle ride will take place. It will start at noon and leave from the parking lot at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.

The 60-mile ride has more than 300 turns and goes through parts of Whitley and McCreary counties and by scenic Cumberland Falls before returning to Williamsburg.

In part, the purpose of the ride is to expose motorcyclists to what the area has to offer.

Speeds usually don’t exceed 40 – 45 mph on the ride, which means it will likely take approximately 90 minutes to complete.

In 2017, officials with the Whitley County Judge-Executive’s Office came up with the idea for the motorcycle ride to draw motorcycle-riding tourists to the area.

It was inspired by motorcycle riding trails in Tennessee and North Carolina.

A law naming the route went into effect on June 29, 2017.

The July 18 event will mark the 10th anniversary of the first Copperhead Trail ride.

The Whitley County Fair will take place July 22-25 at the Whitley County Fairgrounds.