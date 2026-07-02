Corbin Rotary Club elects Melissa Finley as president

The Corbin Rotary Club will have new leadership after electing its officers for the 2026-2027 year during its June 25 meeting, while also announcing plans for a new fundraiser to benefit the club’s Empty Stocking Fund.

Melissa Finley was elected president, Benjamin Wilson was elected president-elect (vice president) and J. Bill Sosh was reelected as secretary-treasurer. All three were elected unanimously. Finley has been a member of the Rotary Club since 2016, Wilson since 2023 and Sosh since 2006. Sosh has served as became secretary-treasurer since 2016.

Outgoing President Todd Peeler was recognized with a plaque for his service as outgoing president.

After accepting the award, he reflected on several accomplishments during his presidency. Accomplishments include welcoming three new members, hosting four White Flag dinners, the International Dinner, the golf outing, the Empty Stocking Fund and the donation of four Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to the Corbin Police Department, among others.

Peeler said the club’s accomplishments were possible because of its members.

“As a leader of a service organized club like this, you’re leading volunteers,” said Peeler. “The only good things that happen in the year don’t happen because of the person who is leading solely… It’s takes all of us.”

Peeler then passed the gavel to Finley. who previously served as president during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, when the club rarely met in person.

“It’s great to be back,” said Finley. “So thankful to have another year as president. To be honest…that COVID period was awful. We struggled to keep the club going…This will be a brand-new opportunity for me to kind of get going with some new things.”

In other business, the Rotary Club is partnering with Baptist Health Corbin (BHC) to host the Christmas in July fundraiser to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, which helps provide Christmas gifts and support for local children and families in need.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 at the Trillium Center gym. The event will feature local vendors, food trucks, a Hawaiian shirt contest, a photo booth and a cake walk. Cake walk tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

“The goal is to be somewhere in that $5,000 to $8,000 donation fee,” said Peeler.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the event wearing a Hawaiian shirt and board shorts instead of his traditional red suit.