Tri-Counties celebrate USA’s 250 anniversary

This 4th of July weekend, you can celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with your community. From food eating contests to firework shows, there are plenty of events happening throughout the tri-counties to spend this holiday weekend with your friends and family.

Lighting up the night in Corbin

The city of Corbin and The Corbin Arena are sponsoring an “Independence Day Firework Spectacular” from 7-10 p.m. on Friday outside of The Corbin Arena.

The festivities will begin with a live music performance by Whiskey Ridge, a variety of food trucks and inflatables for children to enjoy. The firework show starts at 9:45 p.m.

Corbin City Manager Scott Williamson said Corbin’s Independence Day firework show is well attended every year with crowds congregating far past the Arena venue.

“Every restaurant parking lot on that South end of town will be full,” Williamson said.

Williamsburg celebrates 250 years of freedom

The party begins in Williamsburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the Celebrate America free concert. The city will host the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard at the Green Space on Main. According to a post on the City of Williamsburg’s Facebook page, the 202nd Army Band supports military and civilian events throughout the state.

“Through ceremonies, patriotic concerts and educational outreach, the band strengthens community connections, broadens outreach and helps tell the story of the Kentucky National Guard by leveraging the power of music,” officials wrote.

Events continue on Saturday morning.

Local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution will host their annual “Let Freedom Ring” bell ringing ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 4 at the University of the Cumberlands’ Patriot Park. The program features live music by Eugene Madden and a display of 20 Revolutionary War Era flags and several America 250 flags.

Sons of the American Revolution Chapter President Charles Hayes said the bell bringing is in recognition of the first 13 states to ratify the constitution.

“We are proud to do it,” Hayes said.

Vendors will open up shop at 11 a.m. on the courthouse square in downtown Williamsburg. Parade co-organizer Jayma Moore said the festivities should make for a fun event for children and families.

“We are just trying to do some fun stuff downtown for the people of Williamsburg and celebrate our 250 year anniversary,” Moore said.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. will speak about the 250th anniversary of America at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Williamsburg, followed by the raising of the American Flag and a 21-gun salute. This will lead directly into the city’s second annual 4th of July Parade with the theme “celebrating 250 years of freedom.”

The parade will start at the Williamsburg City School and go down main street.

Parade co-organizer Key Petrey said this year’s parade will include at least five floats and is expected to be larger than last year’s turnout of 58 parade vehicles.

“On one of the floats, we are going to have George and Martha Washington,” Petrey said. “The high school at Whitley County built a log house, and they are going to let me use that in the float. We’re trying to bring in some historical stuff with it.”

Hotdogs, ducks and fireworks at the Kentucky Splash

The Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground is open to the public at 7 p.m. for Independence Day festivities, starting with a hotdog eating contest. At 8 p.m., the Lazy River Duck Derby will begin. Ducks can be purchased at the event to compete, and the owner of the winning duck will earn a prize. Proceeds from the Duck Derby go to the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program. A firework show will begin at dusk.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said the waterpark’s firework show will be even larger than the display held for this year’s opening.

“I want to thank The Mint publicly. They are a sponsor with us. The Mint, Williamsburg Tourism and the city are all sponsors of these fireworks,” Harrison said.

Big events in Barbourville

Barbourville begins celebrating 4th of July weekend with a RED/WHITE/BOOM Concert at 6:30 p.m. at Thompson Park and RV Campground featuring musicians Hannah Ellis, Cody Fuson and Ty Herndon. The concert leads into a ball drop countdown and firework show at midnight.

Downtown Barbourville is packed with events on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. Early afternoon events include the 4th of July Kids Parade at 2 p.m., a Patriotic Pet Contest at 5 p.m. and carnival rides open throughout the day.

Later into the evening, there will be several food contests. At 9 p.m., the RED/WHITE/BOOM Parade begins, and the City of Barbourville Firework Show begins at 10 p.m.

Celebrating history in London

London’s Independence Day festivities mark not only 250 years of America, but 200 years of London. The new Wilderness Road Event Center at the Laurel County Fairgrounds will host the city’s Red, White and Boom event starting at 4 p.m. It will feature a live music performance from the Bucktown All Stars, followed by a drone show and a firework show at dusk.