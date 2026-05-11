In loving memory of Bernard William Charles Faulkner. He was born to Mary and Alfred Faulkner on November 16, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He passed to be with the Lord in Heaven on May 9, 2026.

Preceding in death was his parents, brother, and both loves of his life, Cathy Darlene Faulkner and Kathy Jean Faulkner.

In 73 years, he lived a full life of love, God, American rights, and family. Laurel Lake was his home for fishing with his Love.

After retirement from Karr Industries as a machinist, his focus became protecting his family and practicing the 2nd amendment. His children became heirs of protection he provided. The love and legacy of Bernie will be carried through by his large family of survivors. Survivors: sister, Mary Ann Reid (Doug); children, Angela Martin (Steven), Lesley Faulkner, Kelly Strunk (Bo), Elisha Moss (Jarod), .Cassandra Hawthorne, and Steven White; grandchildren, Erica Messer, Tylor Faulkner (Kellie), Dakota Martin, Caleb Strunk (Kaylyn), Sabrina Wilson (Katelyn), Carter Martin, Brianna Foster, and Cadence Moss; great-grandchildren, Connor, Cassie, Ellie, Jaxon. Easton, Jimmy, Jason, Peyton, Kadence, Roman, Madelyn, and Amilia; and so many loving extended family members.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.