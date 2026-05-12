Upcoming concert is a dream come true

In approximately two weeks or less, I will be seeing my favorite band of 10 years in concert in Las Vegas with my sister. I am still in denial because it does not feel real. We will also be getting on a plane for the first time ever. Panic mode: activated.

I have always wondered if I have a fear of planes. I always thought I did, but I have never actually been on one, so I’m not sure how I’ll respond. Knowing my fear of heights, it is safe to say I will likely be full of fear. I will give you an update soon on how I will respond.

Also, is Uber an app people commonly use? I have never had to download it before and when I tell people that, they look genuinely shocked. I live in Keavy and I don’t travel much. I don’t think it is that shocking. Either way, I have downloaded it onto my phone and I plan on reading how to use it.

My mom is a nervous wreck about my upcoming travel opportunity. Honestly? I am too. I’m underprepared because I’m not entirely sure what to prepare. I’ve been watching videos and reading articles and each time, I find something I didn’t think about before.

I don’t even know what you are supposed to do at the airport. Sure, walk in. Got it. Then what? The movies just show people leaving or going. It never shows the process. I have been told to get there early and prepare for lots of waiting.

I’ve never been so far away from home before. The thought of going from Corbin to suddenly being in Las Vegas is hard to picture. It will be a different world, I am sure.

If you are wondering who I am going to see in concert, I will gladly give that answer to you. I am going to see my favorite band, BTS. I started listening to them after some friends showed me them when I was a freshman in high school. It has been a good chunk of my personality ever since.

I cannot put into words the excitement I have for this trip. I am beyond grateful to even get to go.

I never thought I would see them in concert. I have watched so many of their performances on a screen and had their new album on repeat since it came out. The idea of being in the same room as them is going to be a “pinch me” moment.

Fears aside, I am going. I am doing this. I will likely panic the entire time and think of every worst-case scenario possible, but I refuse to miss this. I am so ready to see my favorite band in person. Maybe writing this will push me to prepare more.

If you have any tips for me, reader, please send them my way. I have no idea what I am doing.