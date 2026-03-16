Betty Elizabeth Cox, 80, a lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Kentucky, born on July 17, 1945, departed from this earthly life on March 15, 2026.

Known for her loving spirit, Betty was a beacon of warmth and comfort, and her legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a woman of strength, who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed fishing, taking care of her husband until his passing and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Betty dedicated her life to the well-being of her family, especially her late husband. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, whose unyielding devotion was a testament to her unselfish love.

She was the proud mother of Bonnie Privett (Charlie) of Williamsburg, KY, Sam Cox of Williamsburg, KY, Janie Cox of Williamsburg, KY, and Peggy Cox of Williamsburg, KY. Betty was also blessed with a host of grandchildren: Jessie Egan, Lucas Canada, Keshia Patrick, Blake Privett, Mary Earls, Samantha West, Cody Mascsak, Samuel Mowery, Alissa Cox, Brodley Cox, Jeremy Noble, Tosha Richardson, 27 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Her cherished brother, Cleo White (Kathy) of Williamsburg, KY, along with several nieces, nephews, and friends, will continue to honor her memory.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Roxie White; her daughter, Jeanie Susie Vanover; sister, Bobbie Gene Thacker; brother, Joe White; grandchildren, Little Betty Cox, Sherry Bryant, Angie Jones; and daughter-in-law, Della Cox.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 5:00pm at Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 19, at 1:00pm with Rev. Bill Meadors and Bro. Charlie Privett officiating. The burial will follow immediately after the service in the New Liberty Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Williamsburg Health and Rehab Unit 200 for their care and compassion. Betty’s life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of family bonds, and her memory will continue to inspire those she left behind.

In honor of Betty, we invite you to share your fondest memories and upload your favorite photographs to her memorial page. Your contributions will serve as a lasting tribute to her beautiful life and the love she shared with us all.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.