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Jessie Ray Anderson

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Jessie Ray Anderson, age 84, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 13, 2026, at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born February 10, 1942, in Clairfield, Tennessee.
Jessie is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (King) Anderson; father, Hurstle Anderson; mother, Carrie Marie (Hatfield) Anderson; brothers, Jake Anderson, Hobart Anderson; and sister, Linda Joyce Evans.
He is survived by daughters, Kathy Anderson, Vickie Stephens and husband George, Stacy Ponsetto; grandchildren, Anthony Anderson, Austin Ponsetto, Amber Scott, Alivia Vukelich; special great-grandson, Carter McNamara; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Thursday, March 19, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm with Bro. Rick Owens officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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