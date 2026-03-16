Donald Mitchell Marlow, age 67, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born November 18, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Mitchell loved his children and being outdoors, fishing and gardening. He loved his friends and always talked with his brother about how much he loved all his kids and grandchildren whether they knew it or not. He loved and enjoyed working with Ray and Keith Woods.

Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Edith (Christian) Marlow; brothers, Dee Marlow, Banner Marlow, James Monroe Marlow, Jamse Edward “Peanut” Marlow, Dorcey Hatmaker; sisters, Minnie Lloyd, Amy Gibson, Viola Wilson, Maudie Hatmaker, Wretha Kay Rose, Dela Twila Shoupe, and Kathy A. Brandenburg.

He is survived by wife, Mary Ruth Day; children, Deanna Marlow and Robert, Elizabeth Marlow, Hollie Walston and husband Cody, Donald Marlow and wife Conner; grandchildren, Harley, Waylon, Taylor, Rachael, Jasmine, Jonathan, Gabbie, Donald Jr., Anna, Abby; great-grandchildren, Karter, Dixie, Kayden; brother, Billy Wayne Marlow and wife Linda; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Sunday, March 15, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Woods, Rev. Tommy Marlow and Rev. Caleb Marlow officiating.

Burial was Monday, March 16, in Peabody Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.