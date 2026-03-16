Corbin Lady Redhounds basketball coach steps down

Corbin Lady Redhounds Basketball Head Coach Isaac Wilson is stepping down, according to a social media post by Corbin Redhounds Athletics.

Wilson led the team for nine seasons and had a 156-110 record.

While at the helm, the Lady Redhounds won a 13th Region Championship in 2022, two 50th District titles in 2023 and 2024, and back-to-back WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championships in 2022 and 2023.

“I appreciate every player who has helped build a solid program where excellence is the expectation,” said Wilson in a social media video today. “When I think of Corbin, I think of the motto of, ‘striving to be our best.’ I hope we have made you proud over these past nine years.”

Wilson joined the team in 2017. Prior to his return, Wilson was an assistant coach at Hazard before spending two years as head coach at Middlesboro.

He was no stranger to Corbin. He played basketball for the Redhounds before graduating in 2010. He went on to play collegiate basketball at Alice Lloyd College.

In 2017, he told the News Journal, “Walking around these halls again knowing they’re the same ones that I walked around, and just knowing what the name ‘Corbin’ across the chest really means. There’s a certain pride, and a certain tradition that goes along with that name, and that jersey.”

Corbin High School Athletics released the following as part of a statement regarding Wilson’s resignation, “Corbin High School is deeply appreciative to Coach Wilson for all his hard work and tremendous leadership qualities displayed throughout his time as coach for CHS. Corbin High School Administration and Athletics department wish Coach Wilson and his family only the best in his future endeavors. Thank you for your dedication to our student athletes and our community during your years as head coach.”

Wilson’s resignation is effective immediately.

See the Corbin Redhounds Athletics Facebook post below: