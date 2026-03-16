BHC introduces Advanced Noninvasive Heart Imaging with HeartFlow® Technology

Baptist Health Corbin is proud to announce the launch of Coronary CT Angiography (CTA) with HeartFlow® FFRct Analysis, an advanced, noninvasive heart imaging service now available to patients in the Corbin community.

This innovative technology allows physicians to better understand how blood flows to the heart without the need for invasive procedures.

Using standard CT scan images, HeartFlow® technology creates a detailed, three-dimensional, color-coded map of the coronary arteries. These insights help providers determine the most appropriate next step in care – whether that includes medication, lifestyle changes, or further intervention only when truly necessary.

“This technology gives us clearer, earlier insight into heart health,” said Jason Hoskins, BHA, R.T.(R), ROT, OBT, Director Diagnostic Imaging & Hospital Transport. “By offering Coronary CTA with HeartFlow®, we are able to provide patients and providers with valuable information that supports more confident, personalized treatment decisions.”

The addition of this service directly responds to local needs identified in Baptist Health Corbin’s Community Health Needs Assessment, which names heart disease as a leading health concern in the region. By bringing this advanced diagnostic capability close to home, Baptist Health Corbin continues its mission to improve the health of the communities it serves.

Patients interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment can do so with a Baptist Health Medical Group provider by calling (844) 622-7847.

Patients experiencing severe chest pain or symptoms of a heart attack should call 911 immediately.

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, Harlan and McCreary counties in Kentucky and Campbell County in Tennessee.