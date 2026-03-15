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Arts for a Paws raising money for animal care

By: Mark White

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What do homeless cats and dogs and a local art collective have in common? The Second Annual Art for a Paws fundraising event, which is scheduled for March 21 at the Tri-County Elks Lodge #2826 in Corbin from 4 – 9 p.m.

The program is a collaboration between the Knox-Whitley Humane Association and the Cumberland Arts Collective and will support the humane association’s mission to provide a safe and caring environment for all animals that come through their doors.

The event will feature a tiny art show. All artwork has been donated by local and regional artists and will be available for purchase for $20 per piece.

All funds collected at the event will go directly to the humane association. Any artwork remaining will be donated to local health and rehabilitation centers with hopes of bringing joy to visitors and residents.

Attendees will be able to support the humane association by not only purchasing art, but also annual gala tickets, bidding on silent auction items or even taking home a forever furry friend from the mobile adoption unit that will be on site for the event.

“Plan to enjoy an evening in downtown Corbin with dining options from M&M Rooftop Garden Restaurant and drinks available for purchase from the Elk’s Lodge. Join this wonderful opportunity to add art to your art collection and help the humane association with animal care needs,” organizers wrote in a release.

The Tri-County Elks Lodge #2826 is located at 207 Main Street, Corbin.

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