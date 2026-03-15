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DAR recognizes scholarship and essay contest winners

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The local William Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted its annual student celebration on March 7 at the Williamsburg Convention Center. The event recognized students who participated in the DAR American History Essay Contest and the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship and Essay Contest.

Students from several schools in the area attended the event with their families, teachers and principals. During the celebration, students read their essays and were recognized for their achievements.

After the readings, contest winners were acknowledged and presented with certificates and monetary awards. Every student who participated received a certificate of participation and a t-shirt commemorating America’s 250th birthday. The celebration concluded with pizza and cake.

Trinity Hill, of Whitley East Elementary, is the winner of the DAR 6th-grade American History Essay Contest and the state competition.

Krislyn Smith, of Whitley County High School, won the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship and Essay contest. She also won the district competition.

Keira Vogel, Presley Vermillion, Connie Lawson, and Aaliyah Wilson, from Oak Grove Elementary, are the 5th-grade honorees.

Vermillion is the winner of the 5th-grade American History Essay contest.

6th Grade honorees from Whitley East Elementary pictured with the Principal and teacher. Left to Right: Dianne Chambers, Regent; Brylie Genoe; Trinity Hill; Mike Partin, Principal Whitley East; Brooke Wilson, teacher; Jill Roaden, Committee Chair

Brylie Genoe and Trinity Hill, from Whitley East Elementary, were the 6th-grade honorees.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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