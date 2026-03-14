Delivering Enhanced Emergency Care:  Baptist Health Corbin Now a Level IV Trauma Center

Every second counts in an emergency. That’s why Baptist Health Corbin proudly announces its official designation as a Level IV Trauma Center, a pivotal advancement in providing prompt, high-quality trauma care to our community.

What Is a Level IV Trauma Center?

A Level IV Trauma Center offers advanced trauma life support and stabilizing care for patients, with provisions for rapid transfer to higher-level centers when necessary. This designation underscores our hospital’s capability to deliver:

Immediate evaluation and resuscitation

24-hour emergency care coverage

Protocols for swift patient transfer

Ongoing staff education and trauma training

Community outreach for injury prevention

“We are excited to bring a new level of live-saving care to our community. This designation shows the commitment of Baptist Health Corbin to making sure we are ready to deliver decisive, vital care to our patients when trauma strikes close to home,” says Abigail Byrnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “We are devoted to keeping you and your loved ones safe and want to ensure you have the very best outcomes.”

What It Means for Our Community

Achieving Level IV Trauma Center status enhances local access to life-saving care. Whether from a car accident, fall, or serious injury, prompt and appropriate care can significantly impact outcomes. Baptist Health Corbin ensures patients receive initial emergency treatment locally, with seamless transfer options for advanced care if needed.

The Journey to Level IV Trauma Designation

This achievement follows extensive preparation and collaboration. Baptist Health Corbin underwent rigorous review to meet criteria established by [state health department or accrediting body], including:

Enhanced emergency protocols and equipment

Specialized trauma care training for staff

Agreements with higher-level trauma centers for patient transfers

Participation in trauma registry and quality improvement initiatives

A Continued Commitment to Care

Designation as a Level IV Trauma Center strengthens Baptist Health Corbin’s mission to deliver exceptional care close to home. The hospital remains committed to ongoing staff development, public education, and emergency preparedness to better serve our community’s needs.

“We’re proud to elevate our emergency care standards and be there when our community needs us most,” says Heather Napier, MSN, RN, CCRN, CPHQ, HACP, Executive Director of Quality Resources and Nursing Operations “Every advancement we make saves more lives.”

In medical emergencies, trust and speed are crucial. With its new Level IV Trauma Center status, Baptist Health Corbin stands ready to provide expert care — precisely when and where it’s needed most.