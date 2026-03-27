Author James Clear speaks on habits at Excellence in Leadership Series at UC

Atomic Habits author and New York Times bestseller James Clear encouraged students and community members to focus on small, consistent changes during the Excellence in Leadership Series at the University of the Cumberlands on March 24.

The event was made possible thanks to an endorsement by local business owners Dr. Terry Forcht and Dr. Marion Forcht.

“James Clear is widely recognized as one of the leading voices in personal development and leadership today,” said President Dr. Quentin Young. “His work has helped millions of people rethink how meaningful change actually happens.”

“James reminds us that success is rarely a single defining moment,” said Young. “Instead, it is built through small, consistent actions repeated every day.”

During his speech, Clear focused on strategies for building better habits, emphasizing that improving just one percent each day compounds into significant results.

“Excellence is not really about radical change,” said Clear. “It’s often about accruing small improvements over time.”

Clear also discussed the importance of systems over goals, noting that while goals provide direction, daily habits ultimately determine outcomes.

“If you’re struggling to improve, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system,” said Clear. “The people who were succeeding and the people who are struggling, they often have the same goals… your current habits are perfectly designed to deliver your current results.”

The News Journal will have the full story available in the April 1 edition.