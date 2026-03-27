Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Author James Clear speaks on habits at Excellence in Leadership Series at UC

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Atomic Habits author and New York Times bestseller James Clear encouraged students and community members to focus on small, consistent changes during the Excellence in Leadership Series at the University of the Cumberlands on March 24.

The event was made possible thanks to an endorsement by local business owners Dr. Terry Forcht and Dr. Marion Forcht.

“James Clear is widely recognized as one of the leading voices in personal development and leadership today,” said President Dr. Quentin Young. “His work has helped millions of people rethink how meaningful change actually happens.”

“James reminds us that success is rarely a single defining moment,” said Young. “Instead, it is built through small, consistent actions repeated every day.”

During his speech, Clear focused on strategies for building better habits, emphasizing that improving just one percent each day compounds into significant results.

“Excellence is not really about radical change,” said Clear. “It’s often about accruing small improvements over time.”

Clear also discussed the importance of systems over goals, noting that while goals provide direction, daily habits ultimately determine outcomes.

“If you’re struggling to improve, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system,” said Clear. “The people who were succeeding and the people who are struggling, they often have the same goals… your current habits are perfectly designed to deliver your current results.”

The News Journal will have the full story available in the April 1 edition.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
W’burg student named a 2026 KHSAA – Ky Dept. of Agriculture Ag Athlete of the Year

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

W’burg student named a 2026 KHSAA – Ky Dept. of Agriculture Ag Athlete of the Year

Staff Staff -
Williamsburg’s Zaden Housekeeper was one of six students recognized...

Redhounds fall to NL in week 2 of season

Staff Staff -
Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ Corbin made the trip to Laurel...

W’burg BOE approves student travel expenses

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The Williamsburg Board of Education approved several finance and...

W.C. Fiscal Court appoints Coty Paul to library board

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The Whitley County Fiscal Court appointed Coty Paul to...

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

W’burg student named a 2026 KHSAA – Ky Dept. of Agriculture Ag Athlete of the Year

Sports 0
Williamsburg’s Zaden Housekeeper was one of six students recognized...

Redhounds fall to NL in week 2 of season

Baseball 0
Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ Corbin made the trip to Laurel...

W’burg BOE approves student travel expenses

News 0
The Williamsburg Board of Education approved several finance and...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.