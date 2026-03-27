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W’burg student named a 2026 KHSAA – Ky Dept. of Agriculture Ag Athlete of the Year

By: Staff

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Williamsburg’s Zaden Housekeeper was one of six students recognized at the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® State Basketball Tournament as a 2026 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year.

Along with the recognition, Housekeeper received a $1,000 scholarship.

“The definitive traits that make you an outstanding athlete – teamwork, leadership and resilience – are the same ones that provide success in agriculture,” Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “These same skills can also translate to a successful academic career. At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we recognize a solid educational foundation can lead to great success in life, whether that education is through a four-year institution or a trade school.”

Housekeeper competes with the school’s Track and Field team.

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