W’burg City Schools Impact survey results released

The results of the 2025-2026 Impact Kentucky Working Conditions Survey for Williamsburg City Schools were released to the public.

The Impact Survey is an anonymous questionnaire designed to gather educator feedback on working conditions. The results provide valuable data for districts and schools identify strengths and areas for growth, guiding future improvement plans.

The survey covers a wide range of topics, including staff-leadership relationships, school leadership, student behavior management, school climate, educating all students, professional learning, emotional well-being and belonging, feedback and coaching, and resources. Each topic offers detailed insights into teachers’ responses and highlights percent changes compared to previous survey results.

Williamsburg City School scored highest in educating all students at 56 percent favorable and showed the greatest increase of 13 percent in school leadership at 42 percent favorable responses. The lowest scoring was in feedback and coaching at 36 percent favorable responses.

The remaining topics scored as follows: staff-leadership relationships 55 percent; managing student behavior 44 percent; school climate 44 percent; school leadership 42 percent; professional learning 40 percent; emotional well-being and belonging 37 percent; and resources 37 percent.

Williamsburg City Schools had a response rate of 74.4 percent, with 61 out of 82 educators completing the survey.

For comparison, the most recently posted prior survey is from the 2021-2022 school year. That year’s results showed the highest score in staff-leadership relationships at 66 percent favorable and showed the greatest increase of 13 percent in resources at 41 percent favorable responses. The lowest score from that school year was school leadership at 29 percent favorable responses.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Timothy Melton was the Superintendent of Williamsburg Independent Schools. The principal was Marc Taylor. As of 2025-2026, the Superintendent is Tabetha Housekeeper and the principal is Ashley Partin.