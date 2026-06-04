Corbin event round-up

As the weather heats up, so do the events in the City of Corbin. Whether you enjoy shopping, cars, food or live music, the events planned for June offer a little something for everyone.

If you have an interest in yard sales, mark your calendar as the 15th Annual US 25 Yard Sale is slated for Friday and Saturday. The event is expected to be more than 200 miles long, from Walton to Williamsburg.

For food lovers, Burger Week is back in Corbin from June 8 to June 13. Participating locations are competing for the best burger in town and require your vote. Voting begins on June 10.

Readers looking for a new mystery can attend the Harvest Season Release Party from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on June 8 at Georgia Blossom Books. The event will celebrate the newest release from author Brynne Weaver with themed activities, trivia, snacks and interactive games inspired by the world of Cape Carnage. Tickets are $50 and include a copy of Harvest Season at midnight, a signed bookplate, character cards, a Cape Carnage welcome pamphlet, postcards and a custom word search. For more information, call (606) 620-6030.

Classic car fans can head downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 13 for the Cumberland Valley Cruise-in on Main St. The free event will feature classic cars, custom vehicles and motorcycles. The event will also have vendors, inflatables, a petting zoo and music from Gary the Sound Machine.

For those wanting to learn a new style of dance, Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse will feature a three-week Ballroom Dance series featuring salsa and bachata from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 16, 23 and 30. Singles are $50 and couples are $100. To reserve a spot, call (606) 404-1558.