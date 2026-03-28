News London man indicted on sexual abuse charge By: Mark White Date: March 28, 2026 A London man is facing a sexual abuse charge after being indicted Friday in Laurel Circuit Court. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsBenjamin Lee Mayton IIILaurel County sex related indictmentsRonnie Dewayne Lockaby Previous articleW’burg City Schools Impact survey results released SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular W’burg City Schools Impact survey results released Author James Clear speaks on habits at Excellence in Leadership Series at UC W’burg student named a 2026 KHSAA – Ky Dept. of Agriculture Ag Athlete of the Year Redhounds fall to NL in week 2 of season W’burg BOE approves student travel expenses More like thisRelated W’burg City Schools Impact survey results released Leeann Fragosa - March 28, 2026 The results of the 2025-2026 Impact Kentucky Working Conditions... Author James Clear speaks on habits at Excellence in Leadership Series at UC Leeann Fragosa - March 27, 2026 Atomic Habits author and New York Times bestseller James... W’burg student named a 2026 KHSAA – Ky Dept. of Agriculture Ag Athlete of the Year Staff - March 27, 2026 Williamsburg’s Zaden Housekeeper was one of six students recognized... Redhounds fall to NL in week 2 of season Staff - March 27, 2026 Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ Corbin made the trip to Laurel...