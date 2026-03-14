Corbin robotics team earns spot at nationals

Corbin’s School of Innovation robotics team, the Innovative Engineers, is making its way to nationals.

The school’s first LEGO League robotics team placed fourth overall at the state competition on Feb. 28. That finish earned them a spot at the American Robotics Invitational in Madison, New Jersey in June.

The team brought home the first-place award in Core Values at the state competition. The team’s success extends beyond the state tournament. They also earned first place overall, the Innovation Award and the Brandon Robinson Perseverance Award at the Southeastern Regional Qualifier in January.