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Emerson Sutton

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Emerson Sutton, age 70, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026 at Baptist Health Corbin.
He was born February 19, 1956 in Hamtramck, MI, to the late Frank and Nernie Helen Perks Sutton.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Helen L. Moses; and one brother, Frank Sutton.
He is survived by one son, Jonathan Sutton (Regina) of Williamsburg, KY; three grandchildren, Damien Jeremiah Sutton, Alyssa Sophia Sutton, Anna Marie Sutton; two sisters, Nernie Sutton Saylor of Williamsburg, KY, Mabel Sutton McBride (Pat) of Prentiss, Mississippi; four brothers, George Sutton of Williamsburg, KY, Joe Sutton (Wanda) of Williamsburg, KY, Jerry Sutton (Cathy) of Hamilton, OH, Phillip Sutton of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Cupp and Rev. Deion Meadows officiating.
Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at the funeral home.
American Legion Post 88 will conduct military graveside honors.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Ellison Funeral Home in honor of Emerson.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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