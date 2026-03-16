Kimberly Hudson, age 57, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born July 28, 1968 in Corbin, KY, to the late Robert and Effie Mae Powers Moul. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard DeWayne Hudson.

She is survived by five children, Caleb Decker of Williamsburg, KY, Melissa Decker of New Lebanon, OH, Leonard DeWayne Hudson, Tellashaw J. Walker Hudson, Kelsey Shae Hudson of New Lebanon, OH; nine grandchildren; one sister, Penny Salyer (Brian) of Keavy, KY; two brothers, Vernon Moul (Susan) of Pennsylvania, Bobby Moul (Melissa) of Sevierville, TN; special cousin, Sheila Geist of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Saturday, March 14, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome Cox officiating.

Interment followed in the Powers Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.