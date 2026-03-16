Earl Robert Clayton, age 84, of Williamsburg, Ky. formerly of Newport, Ky., passed away on March 14, 2026 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 11, 1941, in Bracken County, Ky. to the late Georgia Clayton-Farley.

Along with his mother he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clayton Farley, Daniel Farley, Joe Farley and Luke Farley; and his sister, Georgia Farley.

Earl retired from Levi Strauss and traveled with his family till he settled in Williamsburg. Earl was a devoted father and Papaw. Spending time with his daughter and granddaughters, gardening, playing cards, watching tv and spending time with his relatives were Earl’s favorite things.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Tonya Clayton-Johnson (Roy Dale); two granddaughters, Katelynn Johnson of Louisville, KY and Rayla Johnson of Williamsburg, KY; four brothers, David Farley, Chris Farley, Harold Farley and Phillip Farley; three sisters, Francess Sherrod, Martha Grevas and Lorraine Wade; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Thursday March 19, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm until funeral hour Thursday March 19, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.