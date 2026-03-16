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Carl (Sam) Mays

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Carl (Sam) Mays, 80, passed away on March 8, 2026 at his home. Born in Barbourville, KY on June 23, 1945, Sam was a loving, smart, and dedicated man who had a profound impact on the lives of all those who knew him. His gentle spirit, wisdom, and kind-hearted nature will be missed deeply by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Sam was a proud Vietnam Combat Veteran and a respected member of the Little Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for many years as a Roll Grinder at Midwest Steel, from where he retired, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication. He was also the owner of His and Hers Shoes Store in Williamsburg, for many years. Sam always one to put others before himself, Sam exemplified a life of service, love, and commitment to his family and community.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife of over 54 years, Janice Mays of Williamsburg, KY; and his son, Brian Mays of Barbourville, KY. He is also survived by his siblings, Jewel Fugate, Mildred Slavey, Johnny Mays, and Paul Mays; his brothers-in-law. Carl Croley, James Croley, Danny Croley; and his sisters-in-law, Shirley Garrett, Betty Maiden, Sandra Cox, and Cathy Huber.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Mays and Mary (Lawson) Mays; his brother, Lonnie Mays; his sister, Shirley McKidd; his sister, Alma Jean Carpenter Centers; and his sister-in-law, Zelma Carpenter.
Funeral service was Friday, March 13, with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating at Croley Funeral Home.
Burial followed at Croley Mays Cemetery, Goldens Creek Road, Barbourville, Kentucky.
Sam’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and dedication. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the profound impact he had on us all. Please visit the memorial page to leave memories and upload photos in honor of Sam.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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