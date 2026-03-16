Harry Truman Lawson, 77, born on June 26, 1948, in Rockholds, KY, passed away on March 5, 2026. Known for his talented and dedicated spirit, Harry lived a fulfilling life.

He was a man of many passions, including hunting, fishing and trapping. His love for music was undeniable, and he excelled at playing the fiddle, guitar, and the mandolin.

Harry was a devoted member of the Flat Creek Baptist Church where he served faithfully and played in several groups over the years, spreading the love of Bluegrass and Country Music. He was a man who loved God, his church, and his home. He was known for his warmth, kindness, and his ability to bring joy to those around him.

Harry is survived by his closest friend, Ronda Lackey of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends who will mourn his passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy Lawson and Lucy Lawson; and his siblings, Geneva Moses, Keats Lawson, Lonnie Lawson, Eunistean Martin, Kathleen Huff, Rovena Smith, Sylvina Partin, Larry Lawson, Merle Lawson, Russell Lawson, Zail Lawson, and infant brother Donald Lawson.

Funeral service was Monday, March 9, at the Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Siler officiating. The burial service followed at the Lawson Cemetery on Flat Creek Road in Rockholds, Kentucky.

In memory of Harry, we encourage everyone to leave memories and upload photos to the memorial page as a tribute to his life and legacy.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.