Burg community Easter celebration set for April 1

Plans are already underway for the annual Williamsburg community Easter celebration set for April 4 at Briar Creek Park.

Assistant Tourism Director Patty Faulkner said the city is trying to revitalize the community Easter celebration with an emphasis on community.

“We’ve taken the event you’ve always loved and made it bigger, brighter, and even more fun for the whole family. Whether you’re coming for the hunt, the crafts, or just the memories – this is one spring celebration you won’t want to miss,” organizers wrote on the City of Williamsburg, KY Facebook page.

Festivities will kick off at 11:30 a.m. There will be free face painting, balloons, Easter egg crafts, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and free hotdogs.

“Everything for the children will be free,” Faulkner explained.

This year there will be a photobooth for Easter Bunny pictures, which will text the pictures to the parents with a nice Easter frame around the pictures, Faulkner said.

The Easter egg hunt will take place at noon.

Faulkner said there are 3,000 Easter eggs that will be hidden and there will be three age groups receiving prizes.

Holston Gas is donating the helium for the balloons, Williamsburg High School softball team will do face painting, and a New Life church is donating the hot dogs.