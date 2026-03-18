Legal Notices for 3-18-2026

INVITATION TO BID

The Corbin Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Student Pictures for Corbin Pre-school, Corbin Primary, Corbin Elementary, and Corbin Middle schools. Bid forms and specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin, KY 40701, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. For questions, please contact Rhonda Moore at 606-528-1303 or rhonda.moore@corbin.kyschools.us . Bids are due and will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2026. Late bids will be returned unopened. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive informalities.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicle stored at 235 W Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin, KY 40701 will be sold at public auction to recover towing and storage charges on March 30, 2026 at 8 AM on a 2016 GMC Yukon, VIN# 1GKS2BKC6GR138982 ; current owner: Brenda Leyva; lienholder: Mississippi Valley Credit Union; repair facility: Bolton’s Towing, 1617 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701, phone: 606-523-1132. Seller reserves the right to bid. Terms of sale: cash only.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

A 2008 Ford F-350 VIN# 1FDWF37P56EB30330 located at Blaze Auto Repair, address: 11580 N US Hwy 25E, Gray, KY 40734. This vehicle is going to be sold at public auction on 03/30/2026 at 10 AM to recoup repair fees.

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REQUEST FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting SEALED bids for a 161 horsepower 2014 Volvo L90G or comparable model. Bids will be accepted up to and opened at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room. Bids will be awarded during a special meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on Wednesday, 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Prospective bidders may contact the Judge/Executive’s office at (606) 549-6000 with any questions. Mark SEALED envelopes LOADER Request for Bid.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kick backs are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the specified date and time will be returned to the bidder unopened.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any formality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based on availability, service, and in the best interest for the public safety of the citizens of Whitley County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR CAMPBELL COUNTY, TENNESSEE

25-DN-46

STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES, Petitioner

vs.

Tiffany Cheek, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN And

Timothy Cheek, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN, Respondents.

IN THE MATTER OF: Donovan Cheek, DOB: 09/07/2021; Dalton Ray Cheek, DOB: 10/01/2013; Derek Lee Cheek, DOB: 10-30-2018; Dillon Cheek, DOB: 02-01-2011; Children Under Eighteen (18) Years of Age

MOTION AND ORDER FOR SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition for Temporary Custody and Motion for Summons by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent Timothy Cheek is unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Timothy Cheek. It is therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following Notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the News Journal, a newspaper published in Whitley County, Kentucky. Publication will run in both a physical newspaper of general circulation in the county in which the Respondent resides and a secondary news website in the county in which the physical notice was published. The Department would also request any other general or further relief to which it may be entitled.

TO RESPONDENT: TIMOTHY CHEEK

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 37-1-125, § 21-1-203 and § 21-1-204, you are hereby summoned to appear on the 20th day of May, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. , and defend the above-entitled action in the Campbell County Juvenile Court, at P. O. Box 1101, 580 Main Street Jacksboro, Tennessee 37757, Tennessee, and answer the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, and thereby serve your answer on the Petitioner. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Petition, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Campbell County Juvenile Court located at the Campbell County Courthouse, P. O. Box 26, 570 Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee 37757, Phone (423) 562-0236.

ISSUED this 23rd day of February 2026.

HONORABLE WILLIAM JONES

JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR CAMPBELL COUNTY, TENNESSEE

25-DN-46

STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES, Petitioner

vs.

Tiffany Cheek, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN And

Timothy Cheek, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN, Respondents.

IN THE MATTER OF: Donovan Cheek, DOB: 09/07/2021; Dalton Ray Cheek, DOB: 10/01/2013; Derek Lee Cheek, DOB: 10-30-2018; Dillon Cheek, DOB: 02-01-2011; Children Under Eighteen (18) Years of Age

MOTION AND ORDER FOR SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition for Temporary Custody and Motion for Summons by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent Tiffany Cheek is unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Tiffany Cheek. It is therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following Notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the News Journal, a newspaper published in Whitley County, Kentucky. Publication will run in both a physical newspaper of general circulation in the county in which the Respondent resides and a secondary news website in the county in which the physical notice was published. The Department would also request any other general or further relief to which it may be entitled.

TO RESPONDENT: TIFFANY CHEEK

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 37-1-125, § 21-1-203 and § 21-1-204, you are hereby summoned to appear on the 20th day of May, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. , and defend the above-entitled action in the Campbell County Juvenile Court, at P. O. Box 1101, 580 Main Street Jacksboro, Tennessee 37757, Tennessee, and answer the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, and thereby serve your answer on the Petitioner. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Petition, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Campbell County Juvenile Court located at the Campbell County Courthouse, P. O. Box 26, 570 Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee 37757, Phone (423) 562-0236.

ISSUED this 23rd day of February 2026.

HONORABLE WILLIAM JONES

JUVENILE COURT JUDGE