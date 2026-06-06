Dayspring Health partners with W’burg Ind. School District to expand student health services

Sarah McQueen with Dayspring Health partnered with the Williamsburg Independent School District to expand preventative care efforts during the Williamsburg Board of Education meeting on May 27, ensuring students throughout all grade levels with receive health care services.

“We had been providing preventative dental care and medical care for grades K-5, but I said, ‘Hold on a minute. What about our 6-12 students? That data was astronomical,’” said Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper. “We have created an opportunity to not just keep our partnership with Dayspring, but to make it a deeper partnership where all kids are being given the opportunity to continue preventative care.”

The district has significantly increased health screening documentation since March.

According to McQueen, preschool dental screening documentation increased from two percent to 48 percent, while preschool physical exams increased from 30 percent to 82 percent.

Vision screening documentation increased from 3 percent to 93 percent in grade two and 12 percent to 92 percent in grades five. Hearing screens in grade five increased from 1 percent to 92 percent.

“Our documentation looks much better,” said McQueen.

The district has already began sending out chronic health packets for students with allergies, asthma and seizure disorders documented to help staff better understand student health needs and respond to emergencies appropriately.

“We’re going to make sure staff are trained to recognize the scary symptoms and to be able to react appropriately to make sure that our school year goes smoothly,” said McQueen. “This is something new we haven’t done before, and so I’m really excited about that.”

McQueen reported during the 25-26 school year, the clinic had 13,455 visits, averaging 78 visits per day between the district’s two nurses.

“I’m so proud of them and their hard work,” said McQueen.

She also noted that the clinic offers free sports physicals during the year.

“The partnership with the school has been and continues to be the most fun and rewarding part,” said McQueen. “Coming here and being a part of this Williamsburg School District family is completely life-giving for me and I truly cherish it.”

Housekeeper closed with thanking Dayspring Health for their ongoing efforts to ensure health care services for all students.

“If we’re taking care of our students then we’re taking care of our community,” said Housekeeper.