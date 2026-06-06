11 high school graduates selected to receive $1,000 Rotary Club Scholarship

The Corbin Rotary Club awarded 11 seniors $1,000 scholarships from Corbin High School and Lynn Camp High School during its May 30 meeting. Club members noted it was the largest turnout in memory for the annual event.

The recipients were selected by the head of the scholarship committee, Mallory Davis, along with Kim Lovegrove and Lisa Kersey, following interviews with the applicants.

Davis explained the scholarships are funded through the club’s annual golf outing and are part of Rotary’s ongoing support of local education.

Each scholarship recipient introduced themselves, recognized family members in attendance and shared their college and career plans. Recipients also thanked Rotarians for selecting them for the scholarship.

The following students from Corbin High School were selected:

Addy Mae Wilson, attending Transylvania University with a double major in political science and communications. Wilson also noted she received an associate’s degree in criminal justice through University of the Cumberlands (UC).

Bailey Webb, attending UC with a major in biology.

BJ Jackson, attending Liberty University with a major in Christian theology and apologetics. Jackson also noted his mother and two sisters received the Rotary Club scholarship.

Brooke Lindsey Mills, attending UC with a major in exercise sport science and a minor in Spanish.

Cole Stevens, attending Western Kentucky University with a major in accounting.

Jeffery Scott Morton, attending University of Kentucky, majoring in accounting and law and justice.

Max Farmer, attending UC with a major in criminal justice and plans to join the football team.

Sophia Cima, attending University of Louisville with a major in graphic design.

Reese Curry, attending Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) with a major in finance.

The last two scholarship recipients, both from Lynn Camp High School, did not attend the meeting due to attending the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) national conference but were still recognized by members. The two recipients were:

Lauren Partin, attending EKU with a major in communication disorders.

Katie Ann Mills, attending EKU with a major in pre-occupational sciences.

“Congratulations to all of you,” said Davis. “We look forward to seeing how you all will continue to serve and lead throughout the years.”