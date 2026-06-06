Local students participate in 4-H NRESCi program

Whitley County students Eli Browning and Scarlett Sprinkles recently participated in the University of Kentucky 4-H Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences Academy (NRESCi), with Browning becoming the first participant from the county to graduate from the program.

“[This marks] a major milestone for our local program,” said Whitley County 4-H Youth Development Agent Lisa Jones.

According to Jones, the program is designed to introduce youth to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and natural resource careers through hands-on experiences.

Sprinkles is a returning participant and attended the educational trip to Tybee Island, Georgia, where students explored coastal ecosystems, participated in salt marsh fieldwork and learned about conservation practices.

“This trip really changed how I think about my future,” said Sprinkles.

“Now, I’m considering a double major in math and science.”

Jones, who has attended the trip before, said it brings opportunities beyond their local communities.

“It is a great opportunity for Kentucky youth to experience these progressive programs and learn about the many career opportunities available to them,” said Jones.

Local student Zac Johnson is expected to begin the academy this fall.