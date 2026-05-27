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Corbin athletes compete at state track and field meets

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Corbin student athletes appeared on the KHSAA 2A Track and Field State Tournament podium nine times on Friday.

The girls 4×800 meter relay team took the highest spot on the podium coming in second and setting a new school record.

Hadley Elmore placed fourth in pole vault.

Masyn Elam placed fifth in triple jump.

Hartlee Viars stood at the seventh place spot on the podium for 400 meter dash.

Creed Davies, Kaleb Terrell, Isaiah Curry and Kobe Dixon shared the number eight spot for their team’s effort during the boys 4×800 meter relay.

Hadley Elmore placed eighth in the 800 meter run.

Creed Davies earned the same spot in the 1600 meter run.

Hartlee Viars took eighth in the 300 meter hurdles and the girls 4×4 relay alongside teammates Emma Massengill, Jaycee Frye and Hadlee Elmore.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
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