Corbin Con, Adventure Race and more on deck for Corbin Tourism

After a successful Colonel Fest weekend, Corbin has a packed schedule of events for the remainder of the month, including Corbin Con and the American Indian Heritage weekend.

“Winter is finally gone and we are having nicer, warmer weather,” said Corbin Tourism Executive Director Emily Roberts. “Spring is such a lovely time… It’s nice to be able to get out and do things and have options.”

According to Roberts, these events may be the reason tourists make the trip they might have been putting off.

“[It’s] really great for tourism, because maybe someone has been planning or meaning to get to Corbin and just hasn’t found the time,” said Roberts. “Perhaps these events will give them that motivation to come here.”

A unique outdoor race is occurring from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park with the 361 degrees Adventures’ THAW Adventure Race. Participants will navigate using a map and compass to locate checkpoints throughout the park. The event is beginner-friendly and includes a free navigation class before to help with preparation and confidence. Additionally, kids race free. Participants can register online.

Author Magan Morin is hosting a book signing event from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday at Georgia Blossom Books for her new release, “Caring for Others.” For more information, call (606) 620-5030.

For those looking for a creative night out, Laurel Gardens is hosting a Sip & Plant: Mocktail Herb Garden workshop at 6 p.m. on April 20 at 2200 Level Green Rd., in Keavy. The event combines gardening and mixology with a demonstration on how to craft mocktails using fresh herbs. The class is $30. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Looking for a weekend of rich history and culture? On April 24 and 25 at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, the American Indian Heritage event will be happening to honor indigenous people. The event will be located at the visitor center and falls lawn and will feature educational presentations, hands-on workshops, live music and an indigenous craft marketplace. Friday evening will host a flute concert. The event is free. For more information, call (606) 528-4121.

For collectors, Corbin Con is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Corbin Civic Center. The event will include a mix of comics, trading cards, collectibles, vintage and modern toys, artwork, and books. The event will include a coffee truck and concessions. For more information, call (606) 282-6010.

The month will conclude with the Whitley County Farmers Market Opening Day from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 28 at the Hometown Bank Farmers Market Pavillion in Corbin. The event brings local growers, bakers and makers to offer fresh produce, handmade goods and baked treats. The 2026 season will continue every Tuesday through Aug. 25 with an additional Saturday market in Williamsburg beginning May 9. For more information, email wcfarmermarket@gmail.com.

May’s moonbow begins at the end of April at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. The moonbow is a rare, natural phenomenon and the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where a moonbow (a nighttime rainbow) can be regularly seen. Viewing times are as follows: 11 p.m. on April 29; 12 a.m. on April 30; 1 a.m. on May 1; 2 a.m. on May 2; 3 a.m. on May 3.

Roberts says having events such as these is important for businesses and community alike.

“I think people being able to have a shared experience is just neat in the way that it can take people from all walks of life and bring them together,” said Roberts. “I don’t think anybody would want to live in a place where nothing was ever happening.”

Roberts encourages Corbin residents and tourists to come to Corbin for events like these.

“Take advantage of these opportunities and these events,” said Roberts. “Enjoy them. Make memories at them. Take your friends, take your family, and have fun together.”