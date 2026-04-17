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Rotary Club hosts annual International Dinner to support Polio Plus Foundation

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Corbin Rotary Club President Todd Peeler and London Rotary Club President Molly Barnett welcomed guests to the 16th Annual International Dinner at the Corbin Arena on April 11 to bring awareness to ending polio.

The event brought food from all over the world, including 23 countries, prepared by 45 hosts made up of local businesses, families and organizations.   

“Tonight, we are not just Southeastern Kentucky,” said Peeler. “We’re taking at trip around the world… From the spices of Asia, the traditional flavors of Europe and the Americas, you’re getting a true taste of the global community.”

The event’s focus was ending polio.

“Every dollar raised tonight, every ticket sold and every donation made goes directly to the Polio Plus Foundation,” said Peeler.

The Rotary Club began the fight to end polio in 1985 when there 350,000 cases of polio in more than 125 countries.

“Today, thanks to efforts fueled by events like this [one], we are 99.9 percent the way there with eradicating polio,” said Barnett.

Guests were encouraged to visit different booths, sample foods from around the world, and visit the silent auction. If guests had children, they could decorate a flag in the kid zone.

“As you visit the booths and fill your plates, know that you’re doing more than just eating a meal,” said Peeler. “You are providing vaccines, transport and hope to children across the globe. You are helping us cross the finish line.”

Entertainment was delivered by Noah Elza and Sam Wilson. Next year’s event will be April 10 at the Corbin Arena.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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